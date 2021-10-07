Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 325.20 ($4.25) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 272.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £824.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.