Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

