Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.25

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.25 and last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 4131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

