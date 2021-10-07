PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $171.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PS Business Parks have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company.Its well-located portfolio is poised to gain amid healthy industrial real estate market fundamentals. Capital-recycling moves and healthy balance sheet poise it firmly to withstand any cash-flow woes and seize growth scopes. During the third quarter, the company announced the completion of its buyout of Port America in Dallas, TX for $123 million. However, rising supply in several markets might intensify competition. With the REIT’s portfolio having a concentration of small- and mid-size customers that are more susceptible to the pandemic’s adverse impact, rent deferrals and customer defaults might prevail in the near term.”

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $163.38 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average is $155.82.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,678,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.