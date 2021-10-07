PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.