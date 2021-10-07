Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

OPYGY stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

