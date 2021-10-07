Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 39,100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $216.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.33 and its 200-day moving average is $224.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

