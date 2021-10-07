Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on BEP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

