Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $111,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $310.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

