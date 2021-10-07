Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

