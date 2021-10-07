Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $301.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

