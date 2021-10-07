PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 23,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,025,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

PCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

