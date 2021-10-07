Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) One Day Volume Tops $5,705.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $5,705.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $10.97 or 0.00020395 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00062653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00133250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,895.01 or 1.00169550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.07 or 0.06568435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

