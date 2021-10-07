Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By Wedbush

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

RVLV opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $74.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $34,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,424 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.