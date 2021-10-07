Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Issued By B. Riley

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

NYSE BTU opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 219.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,304 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 90.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.