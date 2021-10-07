Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $91,766,000. VGI Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 506,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.53.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

