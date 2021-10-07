Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Qualys worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 3.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,049 shares of company stock worth $46,874,992. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

