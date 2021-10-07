Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

LRGF traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,344. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

