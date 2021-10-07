Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys 584 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.53. 92,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,372. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.