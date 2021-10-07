Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 3,830 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.58. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.