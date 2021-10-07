Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 1.1%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.79. 261,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 200,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRH. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.