Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $47,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 45,360.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 231,790 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 87,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,052,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.6% during the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 147,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,478 shares of company stock worth $198,468,755 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.21. 147,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

