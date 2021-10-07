Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 64,128 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 478.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 64,128 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $296.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,792. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

