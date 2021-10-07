Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 95,161 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 504.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,161 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $25,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $113.43. 5,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,818. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,211.96 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

