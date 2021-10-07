Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 50,169 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,169 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.52. 233,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.42. The company has a market cap of $324.39 billion, a PE ratio of 293.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

