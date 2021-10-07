Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

Shares of DGX opened at $142.33 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

