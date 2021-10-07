Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,259. Quidel has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

