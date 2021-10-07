Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Quidel stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 430,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,259. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.