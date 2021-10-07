R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Lifted by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of R1 RCM worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after buying an additional 616,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,982 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $53,842,000 after purchasing an additional 415,156 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,039. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

