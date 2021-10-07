Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAIFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

RAIFY stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

