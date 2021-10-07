Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Range Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

