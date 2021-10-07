Raymond James Lowers Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.86.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $175.29 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.27.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $32,815,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,456,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.