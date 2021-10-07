Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in September

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.47. 652,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $96.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

