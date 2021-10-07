Raymond James Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Target Price to C$41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.