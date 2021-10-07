Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $453,426.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00062653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00133250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,895.01 or 1.00169550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.07 or 0.06568435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

