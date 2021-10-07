RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBB shares. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of RBB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $23,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

