RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.32). Approximately 76,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.26.

RedstoneConnect Company Profile (LON:REDS)

RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

