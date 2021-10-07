Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading Down 0.5%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

