Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

REG stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after acquiring an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after acquiring an additional 255,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

