Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 4.9%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.04. 18,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 636,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

