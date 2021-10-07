Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RNLSY. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.87. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

