Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will earn $4.05 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.31 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.29.

NYSE DECK opened at $363.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $237.87 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

