Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRCY. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

