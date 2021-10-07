Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Wendy’s Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.