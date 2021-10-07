Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rocket Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.