Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 52 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
RSG stock opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The firm has a market cap of £258.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.08.
About Resolute Mining
