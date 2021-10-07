Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 52 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RSG stock opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The firm has a market cap of £258.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.08.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

