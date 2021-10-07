Reviewing Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avangrid and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 0 3 2 0 2.40 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.41% 4.54% 2.04% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.32 billion 3.11 $581.00 million $2.02 25.12 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Avangrid beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

