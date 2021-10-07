Reviewing Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) & BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 7.90 -$2.35 million N/A N/A BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -15.13

Grow Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -11.63% N/A -71.20% BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grow Capital and BTRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

BTRS has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.93%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Grow Capital.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon. The Bombshell Technologies & Corporate segment derives its income from proprietary software which delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and a new client application submission system, along with digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

