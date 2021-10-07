Reviewing J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) & BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for J. Alexander’s and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.75%. Given BBQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than J. Alexander’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J. Alexander’s and BBQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s $183.37 million 1.15 -$22.47 million N/A N/A BBQ $121.44 million 1.38 $4.95 million N/A N/A

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J. Alexander’s.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s 3.48% 6.53% 3.02% BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98%

Risk & Volatility

J. Alexander’s has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats J. Alexander’s on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts. It manages and controls J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill. The company was founded on August 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

