Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.43

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 191847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Rice Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICE. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in Rice Acquisition by 182.6% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,502,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 971,049 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $25,335,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,621,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $8,040,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,075,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

