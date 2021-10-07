Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.43

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 191847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.
Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Rice Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.
Rice Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RICE)
Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
